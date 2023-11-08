Deion Sanders Says Shedeur Sanders Is Enjoying College Life, Playing Football: ‘You Guys Are Trying To Throw Adulthood On Him’

Videos by OutKick

Lost in the fray of the Colorado season and the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a young man trying to enjoy a college experience. While it can get complicated, Deion Sanders wants his son to savor the current moment, and not look ahead.

The looking ahead part is certainly hard to do when the Colorado quarterback is being discussed as a potential NFL Draft pick on a weekly basis. It also doesn’t help that he’s taking a beating right now, but the NFL is not part of the plan right now.

“They’re going to come out (NFL Draft) at the same time–next year. They are not trying to leave daddy this year by the way,” Sanders told Dan Patrick.

Every move scrutinized, college athletes find themselves at the center of attention, whether they want it or not. In the case of Shedeur Sanders, it’s easy to argue that he puts the spotlight on himself every time he raises his hand and shows off that watch.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the NCAAF game against Arizona State. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But this is all part of the experience, along with not trying to put to much pressure on himself, which Deion Sanders pointed out on Tuesday. In terms of Shedeur enjoying the college experience while handling himself in a pro way, Sanders already views his son as a professional.

“Shedeur is a pro. He’s a pro in college football,” Deion Sanders noted. “I mean, he knows how to handle you all (the media). Knows how to handle taking care of his academics. He knows how to act in public. I mean, he’s one with the game. When he’s holding up his watch and all that stuff, that’s fine to him. He’s a kid. You guys are trying to throw adulthood on him, I want him to enjoy his life, and his game.

“He’s a great — you don’t know him like I know him, because I’m his dad. He is a great human being. He is really a great young man. He’s good for the game. He’s good for his teammates. He’s good for college football.”

Deion Sanders Final Home Game Of The 2023 Colorado Season

A season that started out by catching the college football world by surprise has obviously turned into a struggle. It’s not a secret that the second half of the season has presented plenty of challenges, including a recent change at play caller.

Unfortunately for Colorado, it doesn’t matter who’s calling the plays right now, the offensive line isn’t getting any better. The result of this problem is Shedeur Sanders continuing to run for his life outside the pocket and taking hits. There’s no quick fix, and with three games left in the season, Colorado is just trying to survive.

The Buffaloes need two wins over their last three games to make the postseason. As red-hot Arizona heads to Boulder this weekend, this is looking more like a loss as the last month has unfolded. Games against Washington State and Utah will close-out the 2023 season.

But if we’re looking at the overall year, there’s no doubt Colorado has made enough noise around college football. A sold-out crowd will once again await Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, hoping for one more special moment. And while the middle-part of the season has not gone Colorado’s way, this should undoubtedly be looked upon as a successful season.

If Colorado somehow wins two out of their last three games, this will turn into more than a success story. It will be a blueprint for other coaches.