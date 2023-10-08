Shedeur Sanders Taunts Students After Barely Beating Horrible Arizona State Team

Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders was feeling himself Saturday night after beating Arizona State.

Colorado hit a 43-yard field goal in the closing moments to secure a 27-24 win over the Sun Devils. The Buffaloes are now 4-2 and ASU is 1-5.

Kenny Dillingham’s first season in Tempe is off to a brutal start.

COLORADO TAKES THE LEAD WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT 🎯🙌@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gQTlIKdinv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

Shedeur Sanders taunts ASU students.

Seeing as how Colorado needed a field goal in the closing seconds to beat one of the worst teams in America, you’d probably think the team would consider itself lucky and get off the field.

That’s not what happened with the team’s star QB. Shedeur Sanders, who passed for 239 yards and scored two total TDs, went and taunted ASU students by flashing his watch like he’d just won a game against a great team.

It’s not like Shedeur just flashed his watch leaving the field. He went out of his way to run up on Arizona State students to flash his watch.

Shedeur went straight to the Arizona State student section after Colorado's win to throw up his watch pic.twitter.com/WIiSrLB4cT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023

What is Shedeur doing?

It’s not surprising at all Shedeur Sanders has a bit of a chippy edge to him. His dad is Deion Sanders, and Deion’s entire brand is about having supreme confidence. That’s what makes him such a fun coach to follow.

However, this is just a bit sad and embarrassing. Arizona State might be the worst P5 team in the country. The Sun Devils are awful, and Colorado is incredibly lucky to not have lost Saturday night.

Yet, Shedeur Sanders was running around like he just beat Georgia or won the national title. Colorado has played two great teams this season, and lost both games. The Buffs didn’t just lose to Oregon. They lost 42-6.

Being confident is great. You want that in a QB, but you also want to win big games. So far, Colorado has simply not beat a great team.

Shedeur Sanders taunted Arizona State students after beating the Sun Devils. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders should save the antics for a win that actually matters. The talented QB shouldn’t taunt fans of a team that entered the game 1-4. Do your thing, but save the antics for a worthy opponent, and that’s simply not Arizona State.