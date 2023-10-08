Prime Win: Colorado, Deion Sanders Defeat Arizona State On Last-Minute Field Goal, Just Two Wins Away From Postseason

Videos by OutKick

It wasn’t pretty, but Colorado is now just two wins away from securing a postseason berth. Thanks to a gritty second half performance, the Buffaloes defeated Arizona State, and Deion Sanders picked up his fourth win.

Both teams struggled to sustain drives, but the Colorado special teams put the Buffs into some prime real estate. This was the case near the end of the game, as Alejandro Mata drilled a 43-yard field goal to give Colorado the win.

For an offense that gave USC a run for its money in the second half last weekend, Shedeur Sanders did just enough in the passing game to lead his team to its first Pac-12 win of the season.

But for Deion Sanders and this team, getting out of Tempe, Arizona, with a win was crucial when it comes to making a bowl. Now, the Buffaloes will host Stanford next weekend, which should be the fifth win of the season.

It Wasn’t Pretty For Both Colorado, Arizona State

After leading 17-14 at halftime, the Sun Devils failed to score in the second half, while Colorado scored ten unanswered points. In terms of the Arizona State offense, Elijah Badger caused problems all evening for the Buffs defense, finishing with 113 yards on 11 receptions.

Jaden Rashada was once again not playing for the Sun Devils, as he recovers from an injury. This gave Trenton Bourget the opportunity to knockoff the popular Colorado Buffaloes, but his throwing for over 300 yards wasn’t enough.

At the end of the game, it was Sheduer Sanders that led Colorado on a 50-yard drive to setup the game-winning field goal. Sanders finished the game with 239 yards passing and 1 touchdown, while the Buffaloes continued to struggle rushing the ball.

But, none of this matters now, as Colorado heads back to Boulder with a 4-2 record, and Deion Sanders picked up his first Pac-12 victory.