Shedeur Sanders Ignores Parking Rules On Colorado Campus, Gets ‘Boot’ Attached To Rolls Royce

Parking on and around college campuses is the worst. Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders learned that lesson the hard way. Several times.

According to Sports Illustrated, “The [Colorado] parking police booted [Sanders’] black Rolls-Royce in a lot near the Champion Center. It caught the attention of [Colorado’s] Sports Information’s Payton Craft, who posted about it on social media.”

The video that’s referenced was since made private, almost certainly due to Sanders’ status on the Colorado campus.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on before a game against the Oregon State Beavers. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The article further states that Colorado players are constant victims of the “parking police.”

“Sanders got ticketed with a wheel clamp days before Colorado’s game with 23rd-ranked Arizona. This isn’t an isolated incident by CU campus patrol and is the latest in a string of ongoing issues,” the article states.

“At least eight players had their cars towed for parking near the practice bubble down the hill over the summer. A hefty couple hundred dollars was charged by the towing service to get cars out of impound.”

Woof. You’d think that with the crazy money that Deion Sanders is bringing into the program, they’d let a few parking violations slip by. The school announced a major renovation to the in-stadium video board.

There’s no doubt the board is connected to the new money attracted by Sanders.

Parking police don’t care who you are, even if you’re star Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Anyone who’s ever dealt with parking police or towing companies knows that they do not care who you are. They don’t want to hear excuses or sob stories. Park in the wrong place, and you’re going down.

I can’t even remember how many parking tickets and towing charges I had to pay around the campus of Penn State when I attended. It feels like there’s a roving tractor beam that just immediately sends a signal about illegal parking.

I remember parking in the lot of my apartment complex, bringing groceries up to the apartment, heading back down to the lot only to find my car gone. Towed. In less than 15 minutes, the tow company had my 2000 Chevy Cavalier (shoutout Lola) in an impound lot.

Lucky for Shedeur, he’s not going to have a problem paying to relieve the problem. He’s driving a Rolls Royce for crying out loud.

Oooh they definitely gonna be mad now. Shedeur got the Rolls Royce Truck. Maybach Truck now the Rolls Truck 😎$ #Legendary #ShedeurSanders #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/7G4b9DnS3D — RAIDERS (@boominbaby28) October 2, 2023

Maybe the parking police are sending a message to these college kids driving cars that most of us won’t ever acquire.

Either way, I have a feeling Deion Sanders is planning a discussion with the parking police. Or, maybe he wants to send a message to his star quarterback and son, Shedeur, to follow the rules.

Although, Deion himself received a parking violation earlier this season.

So, yeah, I think he’s going to tell parking enforcement to chill out.

And I bet they listen to him.