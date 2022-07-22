Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur is a big fan of diamonds.

The Jackson State quarterback, who threw 30 touchdowns last season, got himself an absolutely massive diamond chain and pendant, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

Check out the outfit on Shedeur Sanders at SWAC Media Day!@ShedeurSanders @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/AmOezHVLwD — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) July 21, 2022

The pendant features 28.2 carats of diamonds and the chain features another 43.5 carats of diamonds, according to TMZ.

The pendant is meant to promote and celebrate Shedeur’s SS2 fashion line. The thing sparkles so much it’s hard to get a camera to focus on it.

Check out all the ice in Shedeur’s Instagram video below.

TMZ noted that it’s unknown how much Shedeur paid for the diamond chain and pendant, but you can probably safely assume it was a hell of a lot of money.

Shedeur Sanders gets a diamond chain and pendant. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Those things don’t come cheap, especially when you consider the pendant has almost 30 carats of diamonds alone and the chain has another 43.

It’s iced out in a way that reminds me of the old rappers and bling era. It’s unbelievably big and over the top.

Shedeur Sanders goes viral for jewelry. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s hope Shedeur doesn’t lose his new piece of bling because it’s going to be insanely expensive to replace!