Shedeur Sanders Drops One In The Bucket From A Mile Away As Colorado Hype Train Gains Steam

Shedeur Sanders — the son of someone named Deion Sanders — dropped a dime on the internet Saturday afternoon and all of a sudden the Colorado train is picking up steam.

Choo-choo!

Sanders, Colorado’s new QB1 for 2023, went viral Saturday after video made the rounds of him literally dropping one in a bucket from a mile away.

Fine. It wasn’t a mile. But it was still a long pass and our man buried it. Cha-ching!

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado should be weekly viewing

Hop on the Colorado train now, folks. As Deion Sanders says (over and over and over and over again), we’re coming!

No idea if the Buffaloes will be any good this year. No clue if Deion can coach at this level. Also have no idea if Shedeur Sanders can be him, as the kids say.

But, I’m 100% here for the content. Give me content like this every Saturday through December, and you have yourselves a fan. Week 1 can’t get here soon enough.

Now, will Colorado beat TCU? I mean, no. Probably not. But I’m gonna be glued to my TV to see if Shedeur Sanders can drop dimes like this when the lights come on. Only time will tell.

PS: this tweet made me laugh. It’s mean, but funny, and we don’t pull punches around here.