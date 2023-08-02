Deion Sanders Cranks Up The Music, Calls Himself Santa Claus In First Fall Meeting

Videos by OutKick

The Deion Sanders era is officially underway at Colorado, complete with music, dancing, and Santa Claus references.

So, basically, the full package.

Sanders held his first fall team meeting Tuesday ahead of the team’s first practice, and — in typical Prime fashion — bits and pieces of the event were chronicled on Instagram.

For starters, it appears Sanders is ready to roll after a pair of leg surgeries over the past month. He entered the room with music blaring and wobbled his way through a dance.

The second video featured your typical Deion Sanders motivational speech, and had the fellas ready to run through a brick wall until he let the cat out of the bag that neither Santa nor the Easter Bunny are real.

Weird turn, but it’s Prime’s world.

Deion Sanders very much believes in Colorado

I believe!

Let’s hope the fellas do, too, because the odds are stacked against them this year.

Colorado opens the season Sept. 2 at TCU — you know, the defending runner-ups — and also faces Oregon and USC over the first month. Not easy for a team that’s finished over .500 twice in the past 12 years.

It’s probably not surprising that the Buffaloes were picked to finish 11th out of 12 teams in the Pac-12 coaches poll last month.

Still, if anyone can turn it around — both on the recruiting trail and the field — it’s Deion Sanders … even though he absolutely crushes both Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny in the above clip.

What gives, Prime?

“I’m not coming down the chimney saying ‘Ho Ho Ho,’ I’m Saying ‘Yo Yo Yo,'” is an all-time one-liner from Sanders.

I didn’t think he could top his Louis Vuitton reference from last December, but this comes pretty damn close.

We’re off to a HOT start out in Boulder!