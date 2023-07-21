PAC-12 Preseason Poll Predicts Colorado And Deion Sanders Will Be Hot Garbage

Videos by OutKick

The media expects Colorado and Deion Sanders to be absolutely awful this season.

Bets might have poured in back in May on the Buffaloes to win the national championship, but the media does not share the same confidence for Deion Sanders‘ first season in Boulder.

In fact, the voting media members think the Buffaloes will be a doormat for the rest of the conference. Colorado and Deion Sanders ranked 11th in the preseason PAC-12 media poll released Thursday.

The only team that’s expected to be worse in Stanford.

Trojans on top 👀@uscfb receives 25 first-place votes in the preseason media poll. ✌️



Full release ➡️ https://t.co/J5MBckFItL pic.twitter.com/eiac2iB3GQ — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 20, 2023

Can Colorado exceed expectations?

As of Friday morning, the over/under for Colorado’s win total in 2023 is set at 3.5. How are all those people who bet on the team to win the national title feeling right now?

Oddsmakers expect the Buffaloes to get rolled, the media thinks Colorado will be the second worst team in the PAC-12 and it seems like no rational fans are giving Deion Sanders an optimistic outlook in year one.

The reality is the super low expectations Colorado is facing isn’t the worst possible situation to be in. Right now, the college football world think Deion Sanders will face plant in year one.

Colorado picked almost dead last in PAC-12 media preseason poll. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

People expect the Buffaloes to be one of the worst teams in America. That means even a mediocre season would be an incredible one when measured against expectations.

Again, the wins total line is set at 3.5. That’s embarrassingly bad. If Colorado and Deion Sanders go 6-6 it would be a monster success.

It’s not crazy to believe Deion Sanders is loving the low expectations. Of course, the other outcome is Colorado is even worse than expectations, finishes last in the PAC-12 and only wins a game or two. If that happens, the content circus in Boulder will immediately start rubbing fans the wrong way.

Will Colorado and Deion Sanders exceed expectations in 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

This is why we play the games, folks. Embrace the carnage. Fire away with your predictions for Colorado in the comments below.