Bets Pour In On Colorado To Win The National Title……Despite Absolutely Atrocious Odds

People betting on Colorado and Deion Sanders to win the national title are proof Las Vegas didn’t build huge casinos thanks to winners.

Sanders has injected a lot of life and energy into the Colorado Buffaloes, and for the first time in a long time, there’s excitement about the state of the football team in Boulder.

However, there’s still a long way to go before anyone knows whether or not Colorado can be competitive. There’s been a huge roster turnover and Sanders hasn’t even coached a game yet.

Bets pour in on Colorado to win the national title? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

People are throwing money down on Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Well, don’t tell that to the people betting on the +250000 Buffaloes to win it all this upcoming season. BetMGM’s John Ewing announced the Buffaloes are the sixth most bet on team at the sportsbook. More than 8% of all bets to win the national title are on Colorado.

MGM might already be drawing up plans for a new resort on the strip thanks to these bets.

8.1% of bets (6th most) are on @CUBuffsFootball +25000 to win College Football Playoff.



Colorado is the biggest liability at @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/yzZcEPsQ8w — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 8, 2023

People need to chill out with the Colorado hype.

Are college football fans fired up and excited to see what Deion Sanders can do with the Buffaloes? There’s no doubt about that. Sanders has essentially rebuilt the team from scratch, brought in some huge transfers, his son Shedeur is under center as QB1 and the eyes of the college football world are on Colorado.

However, going from 1-11 to national champions in Deion’s first year is just an insane expectation. You know who else thinks it’s insane?

How many games will Colorado win in 2023? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Oddsmakers. DraftKings has the line for Colorado’s total wins set at three. I hate to break to everyone, but you’re not getting to the CFP with three wins.

Vegas loves people who gamble without any idea what they’re doing. Gambling is almost always a losing venture over time. That’s why it’s such a concrete business. You’re never really beating the casino. You’re just beating the next guy to sit down at the table. The casino will always eventually get its money, and people pouring money on a +25000 team to win the national title couldn’t make the sportsbooks any happier.

Will Colorado win the national title? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments how many wins Deion Sanders will get in year one with Colorado. Something tells me it’s not going to end with him hoisting a banner.