Deion Sanders Shares Important Message About Egos And The Team: ‘It’s About All Of Us’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders doesn’t want Colorado bringing in players with a “me first” attitude.

The Buffaloes are getting ready to load up on transfers after more than 30 players have entered the portal in recent days, according to CBS Sports.

Sanders has taken some heat for his handling of roster turnover, but the Colorado head coach isn’t sweating it. He’s not sweating it at all, but he does want to make sure every player on the team understands it’s not about them.

It’s about the whole unit.

Deion Sanders is overseeing a major shift at Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders shares important message about guys with big egos.

“We don’t want anybody to think it’s about them. It’s about this [motioning to the room]. It’s about all of us in here. It’s about getting these kids to the next level and giving them the best possible environment they can be in. I don’t lie to parents. I refuse to lie to a parent. If a parent askes me a straight line question, we give a straight line answer and you coaches know. So, you be careful with them asking you something that you don’t want to say because it’s coming out,” Sanders told his staff while addressing the transfer portal.

Sanders continues to be a content machine.

While many outside observers are panicking about the mass exodus in Boulder, Deion Sanders appears to be as calm and collected as ever.

He’s clearly not rattled at all. In fact, it looks like he’s very confident in his plan. Get the old guys out and get his new guys in.

Welcome to the reality of major college sports.

Will Colorado be successful under Deion Sanders? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, it’s time for the head Colorado football coach to figure out who will fill the holes left behind, and one thing is clear:

Don’t bother showing up if you have an ego and are focused on yourself. Boulder is the place for you.

Deion Sanders is already changing the tone at Colorado. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado opens the season September 2 against TCU. If the spring game hype was an indication of things to come, Boulder is going to be on fire all season long.