Parent Of Former Colorado Player Slams Deion Sanders: ‘Bad Situation’

Deion Sanders might not be a very popular guy with the parents of some former players.

More than 20 Colorado players have entered the transfer portal following Saturday’s spring game, and for many, it wasn’t voluntary.

In a scene straight out of a mob movie, Sanders brought in several players and ended their career in Boulder in a matter of seconds, according to a scene laid out by The Athletic.

Colorado cut several players after the team’s spring game. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders vowed to shake up the roster for the Buffaloes, and he wasn’t kidding. More than 40 players have already left, and that hasn’t pleased everyone.

The Denver Post interviewed people impacted by the transfers, and former CU receiver Jordyn Tyson’s dad John isn’t a fan of how Sanders handled this situation.

Deion Sanders slammed by former player’s dad. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jordyn Tyson’s father hammers Deion Sanders.

In fact, The Denver Post claimed his unfiltered thoughts likely wouldn’t be appropriate to print, but John did tell the outlet, “My thoughts on Deion wouldn’t be good, so I’m not going to say anything. It’s a bad situation for us as a family, I will say that. And it’s unfortunate, but it’s the nature of the system.” The father of the former player also called it an “ugly situation.”

He further added the young men involved are getting a harsh lesson in the realities of major college sports.

“I pray for those kids that they’re bringing in and the kids that decided to stay at Colorado. I pray to God they turn it around for them. This business of college football at the Power 5 level, it isn’t an easy game. If it was, all the Power 5 coaches would be successful — there wouldn’t be 1-11 or 2-10 (teams). Some great people (at CU) got fired last year. And some kids got some really (hard) life lessons shown to them last year,” Jordyn Tyson’s father further added.

More than 20 Colorado players have transferred since the spring game. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado is undergoing incredible change.

It’s obvious to anyone paying attention that what’s happening in Boulder is sending shockwaves through the college football world.

While not every single player who left was forced to do so, many were after the spring game. Deion Sanders is on video prior to the game stating many players would be gone afterwards.

“Now, facts are facts. Everybody in this room is not going to be in this room probably after Saturday,” Sanders said. He definitely wasn’t bluffing. If there’s one thing you can’t accuse Deion Sanders of being, it’s dishonest.

John Tyson will almost certainly not be the last Colorado parent to speak on the record about the mass exodus happening in Boulder. There have been a couple deep dives into the situation, and with more than 20 players getting shown the exit, there will be many more. Welcome to the Deion Sanders era. As promised, it’s very entertaining.