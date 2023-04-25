Deion Sanders Warned Players Of Mass Exodus Prior To Spring Game: ‘Facts Are Facts’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders issued a blunt warning to his players prior to the team’s spring game.

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen a mass exodus from the roster since the team’s spring game Saturday. The movement has been nothing short of shocking. At least 18 players entered the transfer portal since Saturday, according to Sporting News. That brings the total number of transfers under Deion Sanders in Boulder to more than 40.

It’s one of the most stunning rebuilds of a college football roster fans have ever seen, and some might think it’s a reason to panic.

Colorado is experiencing a mass exodus. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

However, a video released Monday filmed prior to the spring game shows Deion Sanders fully expected to lose a lot of guys.

In fact, he told them straight up many were going to find out they weren’t good enough to stick around.

Deion Sanders is seeing a ton of Colorado players enter the transfer portal. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders warned players of major roster shifts.

“Now, facts are facts. Everybody in this room is not going to be in this room probably after Saturday,” Sanders told his players in the newly released video of what was going on behind the scenes.

“Some of you, stop this false sense of reality that you think you’re that. Ask your coach. I want everybody to stop by their coach’s office or on the field. Coaches, give them a minute a piece. I want you to ask them, “Coach, where do I sit?’ And I want you to be honest. Not to hurt their feelings because I don’t believe in that. I don’t want to hurt their feelings, but just be honest. If I’m honest and it hurts your feelings, that’s on you, that’s not on me. I have to be honest. That’s my deal with God,” Sanders further told his players ahead of the spring game.

The exodus is still surprising.

When Colorado hired Deion Sanders, he made it to the guys already on the team that he was bringing in some of his own guys. It was a good time to hit the portal if you weren’t ready to cut it.

However, nobody expected a mass exodus like this. Again, there’s been more than 40 players who have entered the transfer portal, including at least 18 since Saturday.

The most notable is wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig. Craig balled out during the spring game, looked dominant and then immediately hopped in the transfer portal. He essentially used the game, which was broadcast on ESPN, as an open audition for the rest of the country. In that case, it was definitely not about him not being good enough.

How will Colorado do under Deion Sanders? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The situation is also a reminder that programs are living in a different era of college sports. Players have more freedom than ever before.

They can chase the bag and hit the transfer portal without warning if they want. In Colorado’s case, players are fleeing, but there’s no reason to panic if you’re a fan of the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders faces high expectations with the Colorado Buffaloes. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is building a ton of momentum, and while the number of transfers is shocking, there’s still plenty to be optimistic about. Fans packed the spring game and will do the same all season long. The program is just going through an unprecedented time of change.