Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Brandon Miller For ‘Senseless’ Pregame Pat-Down Intro

While Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are paid to debate hot takes on ‘Undisputed,’ the two Fox Sports hosts agreed that Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down introduction on Saturday was inappropriate.

The Alabama star recently admitted to carrying the gun allegedly used in the slaying of mother Jamea Jonae Harris earlier this year. Miller’s former teammate Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis are facing capital murder charges.

While Miller has been cited as a witness, he has not faced any discipline from the Alabama athletic department or law enforcement at this time.

Prior to Alabama’s home game against Arkansas on Saturday, Miller was introduced to the crowd before being patted down by a teammate. It’s a typical pre-game routine many basketball players around the country partake in, but doing so while being alleged of playing a role in a murder is ridiculous.

Sharpe did not hold back during Monday’s edition of ‘Undisputed.’

“I understand that he been doing this routine, but Skip, once you become part of a murder investigation, you let that go,” Sharpe explained. “It’s inappropriate; someone tragically lost their life. And to the young woman’s family, I am so sorry what transpired. It’s senseless and should not have happened.”

“But, it’s not funny; it’s not cute,” Sharpe said. “And first of all, you continuously do that. What’s cute? What’s funny about a Black man being patted down? Do you understand what’s going on in America? You think that’s cute?”

While Sharpe was critical of Miller’s pregame antics, he doesn’t see a problem with him still being allowed to play while the investigation is still underway.

“In today’s society it used to be you’re innocent until proven guilty, now it’s your guilty until proven innocent,” Sharpe said. “He’s playing, rightfully so, I believe it’s the right thing to do, but I’m glad his coach said ‘it’s inappropriate and it won’t happen again.'”

Miller went on to play 38 minutes against Arkansas on Saturday scoring 24 points in the Crimson Tide’s three-point victory.

