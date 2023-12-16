Sean Strickland Torches Sean O’Malley’s Open Relationship With Vulgar Rant: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Sean Strickland absolutely brutalized Sean O’Malley in unbelievable fashion.

UFC Middleweight Champion set his sights on O’Malley during the UFC’s 2024 seasonal press conference after the latter claimed Strickland had sex with his dad. It was a wild (almost certainly false) claim, and Strickland didn’t hesitate to fire back with one big piece of ammo:

Sean O’Malley is in an open relationship with his wife Danya Gonzalez.

Strickland came ready for war, and it became immediately clear O’Malley had picked a fight on the mic he absolutely couldn’t win.

Sean Strickland destroyed Sean O’Malley with a very vulgar rant. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean Strickland destroys Sean O’Malley in vulgar fashion.

“Oh this f*cking guy, man. Let me tell you, dude. UFC, whatever happened to you guys? We used to have real men. And now we got the f*cking clown over here. And you over there rooting for this f*cking guy. Guy’s a f*cking clown. He ain’t a f*cking man. We got Happy Dad over there f*cking jerking him off the whole time. Go and let dudes f*ck your wife. This is f*cking crazy, bro. We need to bring back men to this f*cking sport. Dana, what happened? What f*cking happened, Dana,” Strickland said during his fired up rant.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sean Strickland and Sean O’Malley go at each otherpic.twitter.com/j1JVqnFZJP — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 16, 2023

Once again, Sean Strickland continues to prove he’s an absolute content machine. The man is walking and talking laugh track.

This is the same guy who told young men to date fat and ugly women in order to gain confidence to work their way up to dating some sixes, ripped Paige VanZant for being on OnlyFans and stopped a criminal on the run.

He’s one of the best people Dana White has when it comes to getting attention.

Now, he absolutely roasted Sean O’Malley in about as brutal verbal fashion as you’ll ever see. Not only was it vulgar, but it was also hilarious. I’m starting to think Sean Strickland could cook most comedians at an open mic event.

As for O’Malley, if you’re going to brag about being in an open relationship, then don’t be surprised when people use it for ammo in the trash talking game.

I don’t want to say he has it coming, but let’s be honest, Sean O’Malley makes it too easy.

Sean O’Malley torched by Sean Strickland in brutal fashion. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Lesson learned for everyone who might be thinking about mixing it up on a mic with Sean Strickland. Don’t do it because you’re going to lose.