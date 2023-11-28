UFC’s Sean Strickland Stops Criminal On The Run

Videos by OutKick
UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland is a baaaad man. Badder than the bad guys, actually.
Strickland began trending Monday after he released a video of a home intruder getting held at gunpoint by the 32-year-old fighter after picking the wrong house for an escape.
In an Instagram post, Strickland shared an alleged account of a sequence caught outside his home on Sunday via the home’s Ring cameras.
Strickland alleges that the man was a drunken patron of a nearby establishment getting chased down by the security after “drunk stomping” a woman.
The guy tried hiding at Strickland’s.
Strickland posted: “Here’s what I know… The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car.
“He was arrested.”
Since it’s only Strickland verifying this story, it’s safer to hold the ‘vigilante’ praise. Then again, none of us would dare call the 32-year-old a ‘liar’ to his face …
Strickland made waves in September after defeating Israel ‘Stylebender’ Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. He is scheduled to defend his title in January against Dricus du Plessis.
