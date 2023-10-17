Sean Strickland Offers Hilarious Relationship Advice, Encourages Dating Fat Women To Gain Confidence

Videos by OutKick

UFC superstar Sean Strickland is going viral for some incredibly blunt dating advice.

Strickland is known as being one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, and he’s never had much of a filter. He’s also fresh off winning the Middleweight belt, and it appears he plans on making sure the spotlight remains on him by offering truly hilarious dating advice.

He sat with Nina-Marie Daniele for an interview on a bunch of subjects, and the two did a deep dive into his views on picking up women.

The UFC star thinks it’s shockingly easy……even if you have to start at the bottom of the totem pole.

UFC star Sean Strickland goes viral with dating advice. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean Strickland goes viral with dating advice.

“It’s like fishing. Throwing one line ain’t gonna get you pu**y. You got to put like five poles out. One, you’ve got to learn to pretend to listen to them, care what they have to say. and two, put out the lines. Do all the fishing lines. The Starbucks line, the Tinder line, the Instagram line. Throw out the f*cking lines, you guys. You ain’t going to get no bites if you ain’t throwing out lines.

What does Strickland think you should do after you throw out some lines? Focus on the ugly and fat women in order to get some reps to build your confidence.

“Don’t be going for the sixes like Nina. Start with the ones. Start with the fat. Maybe disabled and then work your way up, work your way up. Build your confidence. Get your sixes,” Strickland said while doing his best to contain laughter.

You can watch his full dating advice below. It’s pretty entertaining.

Strickland’s dating advice is hilarious.

While I try not to dive too deeply into my relationship history for the OutKick audience (you can find out more about those war stories at david.hookstead@outkick.com), I did once tell a woman something that mirrors Strickland’s thinking.

“Not everyone gets to be a first round pick.”

That went over like a stick of dynamite in a small room, and the funniest part was that it was just a general comment. It wasn’t even directed at anyone, but it’s true.

Relationships, much like everything else in life, aren’t equal in terms of potential and talent. There are supermodels, pro athletes and then guys who crush light beer and blog for a living. I’ll let you figure out where you think I fall on the spectrum.

The tweet below should help you figure it out.

My girlfriend is starting her day with a 20 mile run.



I have a fridge full of cold beer and a long day of football ahead of me.



I'm just built different. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 1, 2023

Strickland saying you have to build your reps up on the surface makes perfect sense. Do you throw a new QB to the wolves or do you start the offense slow and adjust to his speed?

And before I get a million emails to david.hookstead@outkick.com about how this is offensive and wrong, take a chill pill and relax. If you can’t laugh at yourself and relationships in general, then you need to lighten up. Sean Strickland was clearly trying to be funny, and it worked! So, save your breath if you’re about to scream and yell about how offensive Strickland’s comments were. Nobody who is fun wants to hear it, especially me.

Sean Strickland offers hilarious dating advice for men. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Do you have any thoughts on Strickland’s dating advice or some funny stories of your own? Let me know at david.hookstead@outkick.com.