Paige VanZant Escalates Feud With Sean Strickland Over Sexy Content

Paige VanZant continues to battle Sean Strickland after he criticized her online content.

Sean Strickland, the current UFC middleweight champion, made waves online when he criticized VanZant’s post-fighting career and claimed she only ever got a shot from Dana White because she’s “hot.”

His viral tweet slamming claiming men will pay more to see her naked than fight currently has more than 2.7 million impressions on X, and the outrage mob is spun up as expected.

Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack..



1. You were signed because you're hot.

2. Women's mma is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight.



Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 9, 2023

Paige VanZant responds on Instagram to Sean Strickland.

Well, VanZant decided to return fire by targeting Strickland on Instagram. She posted on her Instagram story “There. I said your name. You’re welcome. @stricklandmma,” according to MMANews.com, but it didn’t end there.

She also sent Strickland a DM offering to send him a little cash if he needed it.

“Bro, your a champ now. You know you don’t to use my name any more. Lol [crying laughing emoji] if you need a little cash though let me know. I got you,” VanZant allegedly messaged Strickland on Instagram, according to the same report. She posted a photo of the message on her Instagram story.

Both posts have since expired, but it’s clear VanZant isn’t pleased with Strickland attacking her UFC career.

Unfortunately for VanZant, she opened the door for this kind of reaction when it comes to her earnings. She openly bragged about making more in one day on OnlyFans than she did in her entire UFC career, which was north of $500,000.

Paige VanZant doesn’t appear too happy with Sean Strickland criticizing her OnlyFans and Instagram content. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Once you make a claim like that, people are going to weigh in, even if she doesn’t get fully naked on OnlyFans – to my best knowledge, of course. Did Strickland come in a bit hot? Sure, but we’re talking about Sean Strickland. The man doesn’t have a filter at all.

Furthermore, as much as we all like Paige VanZant when it comes to the content game, it’s outrageous to pretend Sean Strickland needs her for attention. He’s a current UFC champ, absolutely hilarious and has a huge social media presence.

VanZant isn’t making him famous, and it’s ridiculous to pretend that’s the case.

Sean Strickland criticized Paige VanZant’s post-fighting career. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, this feud is becoming more and more entertaining with every single passing day, and knowing what we know about Sean Strickland, it’s unlikely he’ll take any criticism lying down. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.