Sean Strickland Goes After Paige VanZant, Claims Men Prefer Seeing Her Naked Over Fighting

Sean Strickland has a bone to pick with Paige VanZant, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Strickland has been flying high ever since defeating Israel Adesanya to win the middleweight UFC title belt. He’s always been an unfiltered content machine, but now that the spotlight is on him, he’s doing his best to take things to the next level.

That includes taking an unprompted shot at former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. The former MMA fighter has turned into a content star, and openly talked about making more on OnlyFans in a day than in her entire UFC career – which saw her pocket north of $500,000.

Sean Strickland has some thoughts, and he doesn’t mind sharing them.

Sean Strickland targets Paige VanZant.

Strickland recently hopped on X to react to VanZant’s earnings outside the octagon, and as his fans have come to expect, he didn’t hold back.

Strickland’s analysis of Paige VanZant’s booming career outside of fighting is pretty simple:

She got a shot with Dana White’s organization because she’s “hot.”

“Women’s mma is lame”

“Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight.”

He closed out his brief X thoughts by encouraging young people to study hard because “fighting sucks.”

Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack..



1. You were signed because you're hot.

2. Women's mma is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight.



Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 9, 2023

Without directly naming Strickland, VanZant appeared to fire back Sunday when she posted a picture that I can’t embed here with the caption,”Have you ever met a hater doing better than you??…. Me neither.”

Seeing as how Strickland’s criticism has more than 2.7 million impressions on X, it’s hard to imagine that’s now what she was firing back at.

Paige VanZant appears to respond to criticism from Sean Strickland.

Did Strickland go too far?

Now, I’m sure plenty of people are livid with Strickland’s assessment of Paige VanZant, and while I personally think some female UFC fighters are awesome (shoutout Rose Namajunas), there’s no need to flip out and get angry.

Technically speaking, Strickland is not wrong that people would prefer to pay for VanZant’s OnlyFans account over a fight PPV. How do we know? She openly bragged about making more money in the content game in a single day than her entire fighting career in the UFC.

She’s not being shy about it. Furthermore, VanZant is leaning into being an Instagram and OnlyFans star. She’s not hiding from it. Now, could he have massaged the message a bit more? Perhaps, but this is Sean Strickland we’re talking about. The man doesn’t finesse or massage anything.

This is the same guy who hilariously told men to date fat and ugly women to gain some confidence before taking a shot at a six.

And in case anyone thought he was going to back down from his stance, he definitely didn’t. In fact, he then stated he could outshoot VanZant and and kept it rolling.

No way she out shoots me….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 11, 2023

Champ and the world burning behind him pic.twitter.com/ubXKAoVrnZ — gomesy (@tripleg4L) November 11, 2023

Again, I like some female UFC action, but Sean Strickland – an actual fighter – doesn’t hold it in high regard. For what it’s worth, I had a former UFC star who was very talented tell me he thought female fighters were simply wrong and unacceptable. Strickland isn’t alone in his opinion, even if he’s the most vocal. Where do you come down on the issue? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.