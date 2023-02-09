Sean Payton Shoots His Shot With Josh Jacobs On Kay Adams’ Show

Videos by OutKick

Could Josh Jacobs wind up with Sean Payton in Denver? The new Broncos head coach certainly sounded interested during a sit-down with the free agent running back on Kay Adams’ Up and Adams show Thursday afternoon.

Payton, who signed with the Broncos last week, spent the better part of two minutes drooling over the former Alabama star, and even ended his diatribe with a little tease a month away from the start of NFL free agency.

“He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him … maybe we look at him,” Payton said.

Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise:



“He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him… maybe we look at him” 👀



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/c9WYz0ZKmv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

Well, seems like you can check off Sean Payton as a Josh Jacobs fan.

Get a room you two!

Payton is set to return to the NFL after a year off. He will coach the Denver Broncos, and he inherits a team in disarray.

For starters, Russell Wilson looked horrible this past season – on the field, off the field and in the sky.

Fixing Russ will solve a lot of things in Denver.

Sean Payton is CLEARLY a Josh Jacobs fan. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

But giving him a guy like Josh Jacobs out of the backfield couldn’t hurt, either. Payton admits he loves a good 1-2 tandem in his arsenal, and pairing Jacobs with a guy like Javonte Williams could be lethal.

Jacobs, 24, is coming off his breakout season in the league and could be in line to get that BAG.

He led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards on 340 attempts (4.9 yards per carry), and added 12 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards through the air.

Seems like someone who would work well in a Sean Payton system.

“He was outstanding this year,” Payton said. “A downhill, physical runner. For a team that wasn’t necessarily always having success, he was always consistently playing well. I’m glad he’s a free agent.”

Yep, we got that, coach!