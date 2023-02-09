Josh Jacobs Has Raiders Tattoo & Bought A House In Las Vegas, But Should The Team Keep Him?

Videos by OutKick

Negotiations are all about leverage. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs created some leverage in contract talks by leading the NFL in rushing this season.

But, he gave some of it back by announcing just how badly he wants to remain a Raider.

“For me, I got the Raiders seal tatted on me,” Jacobs said. “It’s always something I wanted to be a part of. I just bought a house in Vegas. It’s definitely a place that I want to be.”

Josh Jacobs sacrifices leverage with Las Vegas Raiders by giving the ultimate commitment to the franchise

Well, then. To be fair to Jacobs, he got the tattoo during the 2020 offseason along with teammate Clelin Ferrell.

Interestingly, the Raiders declined Ferrell’s fifth-year contract option, meaning he is also a free agent.

The Raiders have two players (at least) on their roster with tattoos of the team logo, and it’s possible neither will play for the team next season.

Josh Jacobs salutes the Las Vegas Raiders fans after what could be his final game for the team, although he certainly is hoping that isn’t the case. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Jacobs entered the season with questions on whether or not he would even be the team’s primary running back.

The team drafted Georgia running back Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But Jacobs ended those talks by having a dominant season in which he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. He earned First Team All-Pro honors. Players named him as the league’s best running back. Likely Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa called him the best running back he ever faced.

And, late in the year, Jacobs admitted that he’s tired of the Raiders losing.

All of that seemed to make leaving for another team and a big contract a major possibility.

Jacobs entered the league at 21 years old, and he turns 25 on Saturday. As a running back, he probably has one more big contract in his future.

Though he’s relatively young, he has over 1,000 NFL carries in his four-year career. Add in another 250 collegiate career and the wear is beginning to add up.

For a guy with likely only one big contract left in his future, making it clear he wants to be with only one team surely hurts his potential pay day.