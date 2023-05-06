Scottish Soccer Fans Chant: ‘Shove The Coronation Up Your A**!’

Videos by OutKick

There is nothing like soccer fans.

If you want pure IDGAF energy – just roll up to a ‘match on the pitch’ and get ready for madness. Be warned though – it’s not a politically correct place. In fact, it’s a breath of freedom.

As some of the western world celebrated that England now has a new King and Queen in the year 2023, the Scots didn’t hide their feelings about their thoughts on Charles and Camilla and the whole pomp and circumstance of a monarchy.

“You can shove the coronation up your ass!” the Celtic Football Club fans sang throughout their team’s game, and it is amazing.

Gotta love the Scottish for this chant of 'Shove the Coronation up Your A$$' #CoronationWeekend pic.twitter.com/auY9K6bICP — Hot Takes Today Only (@PhanArt) May 6, 2023

What makes this so good is that it brings about the perfect combination of emotion, passion, and attitude.

You have:

Notoriously rowdy (and drunk) Celtic soccer fans that are absolute lunatics

Historic rivalry between both countries (Just watch Braveheart)

Nauseating and non-stop coverage of the monarcy and the Coronation this week

You put them all together and you have the Celtic F.C. fans telling the world EXACTLY how they feel.

Imagine if those scenes happened here in America? Vice President Kamala Harris would lose her mind. CNN would go non-stop coverage and call for them to be jailed over hate speech because “they said mean things.”

First, "Lizzie's in a Box" now "Shove Your Coronation Up Your Arse." Irish and Scottish football supporters are so based. pic.twitter.com/zx8t9gPgoN — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 6, 2023

PRINCE WILLIAM FOLLOWS CHARLES IN THE LINE OF SUCCESSION

If you turned on the television this past week you couldn’t escape that apparently England has a new King and Queen in the year 2023. Yes, after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last September, that meant her elder son Charles and his wife Camilla were enthroned. There was also the drama about Prince Harry coming to the Coronation without Meghan Markle (Thank God).

I’d argue that we shouldn’t blame the Celtic fans here because does anyone really actually like Camilla? And now she’s going to be the Queen? Gross.

It’s not the first time the Scottish soccer faithful have expressed their displeasure with the Brits. You might recall the country’s Dundee United fans chanting “Lizzie’s In A Box,” after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

Seems like things are going just great over in the United Kingdom!