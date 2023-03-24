Snoop Dogg Wants To Perform At King Charles’ Coronation: ‘Make It Happen’

Videos by OutKick

Leave it to Snoop Dogg to save the day.

While several artists — including Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and The Spice Girls — are attempting to dissociate from the monarchy, Snoop is all in to play at King Charles III’s coronation.

“I’m down to perform at the coronation,” Snoop recently told The Sun. “Make it happen.”

(Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Snoop has long been an outspoken fan of the late Queen Elizabeth II — whom he affectionately calls “Queen Lizzie” — for coming to his defense over the years.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” Snoop said.

And those grandbabies, of course, grew up to be Princes William and Harry.

“So I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country,” Snoop said. “They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.”

Snoop Dogg performs at The O2 Arena on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

When Snoop said they tried to kick him out of England, he’s referring to an incident in the mid-1990s. The rap superstar faced a tour ban in the United Kingdom because he faced murder charges. He was later acquitted.

Snoop also says he’s a huge fan of ‘Coronation Street.’

On the air since 1960, “Coronation Street” is Britain’s longest-running soap opera. And having done some acting himself, Snoop says he’d love to make a cameo.

“I love it. If they call me I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need,” he said. “I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality.”

From “Gin and Juice” to “Tea and Crumpets.” Who would have thought?