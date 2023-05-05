Massive Penis Mowed Into The King Charles Coronation Party Grounds

Videos by OutKick

What’s better than a royal coronation party in the U.K.?

A royal coronation party with a massive grass dong mowed into the grounds of the Royal Crescent in Bath, England where sausage fingers, Prince Charles, is supposed to become King of England.

Pranksters pulled out their mowers in the early morning hours Thursday and carved out a massive dong and balls with the tip aimed straight at the royals and their pretentious party grounds where Chuck will have his grand party.

Estimated to be a 30-foot erect grass dong, the locals are said to be speechless over such a carving as such a special moment in history is about to take place.

A giant penis has been mowed into the lawn at King Charles coronation party location 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rvABLyPWrq — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 5, 2023

“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era,” residents of Bath were told via a flyer handed out.

“Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”

Instead, someone whipped out a lawn dong and now it’s the talk of the world. Other pranksters are said to be selling Coronation vapes in the shape of King Charles’ sausage fingers as a tribute to his honor.

You might be asking yourself, how did someone pull this off, wouldn’t a resident hear the mower and call the authorities to say a lawn dong was being carved into the grass?

Ah, but you have to remember that it might’ve been a battery-powered mower that went to work on that erect 30-footer.

But, but, but…how did they see where they were going? Headlamps.

It’s England. The old white hairs were sleeping, someone took a battery-powered mower, a headlamp and went to work. That’s my theory here.