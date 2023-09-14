Savannah Chrisley Is Now Dating Former Football Player Whose Estranged Wife (Allegedly) Was Going To Have Him Killed

Videos by OutKick

In a move that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows the world of entertainment in the United States, reality star Savannah Chrisley is now dating the former Auburn football player, Robert Shiver, who was the subject of an alleged murder-for-hire plot by his estranged wife.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star who traffics in storylines that women can follow via podcasts, video podcasts, YouTube videos, etc. clearly understands the content game and how to keep women listening along, which then equals ad dollars.

In a new podcast that dropped Thursday from “The Viall Files,” Savannah whose reality-star parents are in federal prison on tax fraud convictions, addressed her new life with Robert, the guy whose wife was arrested for the alleged plot to have him killed. “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill,” Chrisley teased show host Nick Viall.

OMG…OMG…OMG…who could it be?!?

How on earth would they have ever met?

Well, Savannah, who is savvy in this world of content, slid into Robert’s DMs and Robert, being a rich guy who could’ve been killed by some hitman in the Caribbean, answered the DM.

“I like the DMs,” Chrisley told Viall. “He’s too hot to die. Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking.”

This is business 101, folks. Savannah understands Shiver will be a solid Google Trend for the next year and there’s always a possible movie to sell and you’re damn right these reality stars need new and exciting stories for their fans to follow.

Enter Shiver.

It’s like Larissa Pippen (Scottie’s ex-wife) dating Michael Jordan’s son so she has a fresh new angle for her appearance on the Real Housewives of Miami. The latest from Larsa and Marcus Jordan is that they’re supposed to get married.

Let’s get back to Chrisley and how the bread is buttered with her show.

“His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate,” Chrisley said when asked what she liked about Robert. Let’s not forget that Robert lives in an 8,000-sq. ft. mansion, he’s an executive vice president at an insurance company and has this incredible viral story going that Chrisley can play off of for an entire season of content.

Now, I don’t blame Shiver one bit for getting to know Chrisley. Here’s a guy who could be dead and cut to pieces in the Caribbean jungle or eaten by sharks. It’s time for Robert’s revenge tour and if that means plowing through Chrisley, then go for it, dawg.

Who am I to tell Bob Shiver who he should and shouldn’t plow through? This guy could be floating by a cinder block at the bottom of the ocean right now.

Proceed with caution, Shiver.

She’s about to use her powers to turn you into a reality TV pawn like Lamar Odom and so many other men over the years. You’ve been warned.