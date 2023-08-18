Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Announce Plans To Wed: ‘Looking For Location’

Videos by OutKick

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are ready to take their creepy relationship to the next level.

Despite lacking full approval from the great Michael Jordan, father of Marcus, the Miami-based couple is planning on getting married and already scouting potential locations for the big day.

TMZ confirmed the news on Wednesday as the couple left a West Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles.

Larsa reportedly flashed a new ring on her left hand during the outing. An official engagement has not been confirmed.

“We’re looking for a location,” Marcus told the outlet.

The relationship that faced several hurdles — namely a longtime rivalry between former teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (Larsa’s ex-husband) — looks like a match made in heaven.

Just disregard the 16-year-age gap between Marcus and Larsa, and you have a … let’s say … top-50 Hollywood power couple.

As previously noted, Larsa is the scorned ex-lover of Scottie, 57, who played with MJ, 60, so chances are Lady Pippen met Marcus in her 20s while Marcus was a kid.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen completed their divorce in Dec. 2021 after 20 years of marriage.

Dating rumors between the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star and Marcus Jordan started to heat up in 2022.

“We are friends,” Larsa previously said of her relationship with Jordan. “We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating.

“Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.

“People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.”

In July, Larsa admitted to being “traumatized” on the couple’s podcast (“Separation Anxiety”) after Michael Jordan gave disapproving comments about the relationship during a night out in Paris.

Marcus later clarified that MJ contacted him personally to deny his disapproval.

Michael Jordan tells TMZ he doesn’t approve of his son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen. 👀 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/oGfKO3kS3W — TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 3, 2023