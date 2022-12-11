Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Marcus Jordan Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan first started making headlines a few months ago when they were spotted out together in Miami. The ex-wife and son of Hall of Fame teammates, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, make for an interesting couple.

There was nothing like the magic Pippen and Jordan created on the court together in the 90s. So what is going on off the court in 2022? Well the Real Housewives of Miami star did an interview recently and discussed the new Pippen and Jordan tag team.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scotts performance at E11EVEN Miami (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

According to Larsa, she and Marcus are just friends who go on dates. She finally gets to date now that she’s divorced and her four kids, ranging from 13-22 in age, are old enough to fend for themselves.

“We are friends,” Larsa said of her relationship with Jordan. “We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating.”

“Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing,” she added. “So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

“People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.”

A Match Made For Reality TV?

Larsa seems to have confirmed the suspicions of the OutKick Culture team. This relationship might just be nothing more than a classic fake reality TV one.

Disappointing, I know. There are likely some out there who were hoping this would take the seemingly growing feud between Scottie and Michael to another level. I’m sure real or not, Scottie isn’t a big fan of the relationship. Whether that adds fuel to anything or not is another story.

Despite this apparent clue that the relationship is fake, the interview wasn’t a complete loss, at least not for those interested in paying to see the 48-year-old’s feet. Larsa revealed, that while her dad isn’t a big fan of her OnlyFans, she’s still creating content on the platform.

Not just any content, she shares a lot of pics of her feet. She said, “My foot pics are killing it. I post a lot of photos of my feet on OnlyFans and people seem to love my feet.”

Ironically, her feet might be the most authentic thing about her.