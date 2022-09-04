Is Michael Jordan’s Son Hanging Out With Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife?

He got game.

Marcus Jordan, son of the legendary Michael Jordan, put his inherit game to use this weekend in Miami.

The 31-year-old was spotted on a double date — dining at Japanese hot spot Zuma, according to TMZ Sports, on a Sunday out with Scottie Pippen’s notorious ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

Aside from the 17-year age difference, what stood out about the date was the strange connection to Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie, who played against MJ and has maintained a contentious relationship with the NBA GOAT.

Larsa and Scottie officially separated in 2021 after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Also sharing a son, G-League hooper Scottie Pippen, Jr., the Pippens remain high-profile names in the NBA media, with Larsa still a viable free agent at age 48.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa have yet to go public — MJ’s likely got her on a 10-day contract. Is she worth the full-season deal?

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela