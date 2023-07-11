Larsa Pippen ‘Traumatized’ By Michael Jordan’s Lack of Approval Over Relationship With Son, Marcus Jordan

Videos by OutKick

Scottie Pippen’s wife, Larsa Pippen, got romantically tangled with Marcus Jordan, son of the famed MJ, and somehow expected it to go smoothly with the GOAT.

To the surprise of no one, Michael Jordan slammed Marcus’ relationship with Larsa when questioned by the media during a recent trip to Paris.

Michael Jordan tells TMZ he doesn’t approve of his son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen. 👀 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/oGfKO3kS3W — TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 3, 2023

Michael Jordan’s Disapproval ‘Traumatizes’ Larsa Pippen

On her new podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” co-hosted with her basketball beau, Larsa Pippen addressed Jordan’s comment and said she felt “shocked” and “traumatized.”

It must be pretty tough to be Larsa.

Getting intense on the mic, the OnlyFans star admitted to being on good terms with Michael Jordan, looking past the Bulls legends’ longstanding feud with Scottie Pippen (Larsa’s ex-husband).

Marcus Jordan x Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/KRLg3xac9U — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

“I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it,” Pippen said.

Since 2020, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star has caught the public’s attention with her romantic outings in Miami with Marcus.

The two became official in 2022, a year after Larsa’s divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized.

The mother of four has gone crazy for the young MJ.

Marcus Jordan did try to patch things up. He informed Larsa that Michael Jordan contacted him after the disapproving comment caught attention.

The elder MJ cleared things up with Marcus and backed Larsa’s sentiment that both sides were in good standing.

So, Marcus and Larsa continue to podcast about their 16-year age gap and surviving the plights of a socialite.

