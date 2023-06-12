Poor Scottie: Miami Love Birds Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Announce Freaky New Podcast

Videos by OutKick

Larsa Pippen, 48, and Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son Marcus Jordan are finally banking on their bizarre dating life.

The two are launching a podcast called “Separation Anxiety” addressing the HUGE elephants in the room regarding their Miami love life.

Larsa + Marcus Jordan Announce New Podcast

Larsa is the scorned ex-lover of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, 57, who played with Marcus’ dad, 60, … so chances are the lady Pippen met Marcus in her 20s while Marcus was still learning his ABCs.

Now the two are dating, and they can’t get enough of each other!

iHeartRadio announced Larsa and Marcus Jordan’s new podcast on Monday, strangely titled “Separation Anxiety.”

Sounds like a winner already.

In a show destined to push Scottie Pippen to the breaking point, “Separation Anxiety” will focus on Larsa and Marcus’ dating, including “life, love, sex, and 16-year age gaps!”

From denying dating rumors in 2022 to launching a business partnership less than a year later, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are doing their utmost to be the new “it” couple of the sports world but are doing a terrible job of hiding how creepy it is.

The podcast description reads:

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have Separation Anxiety. They finally found each other and now they’re ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex, and 16 year age gaps! Larsa and Marcus share their private thoughts about being in the public eye. What is life really like at home with the Pippen/Jordan’s? They won’t hold back about all the juicy things happening, even when it’s about them – their friends – and even their haters. The hottest couple in Miami giving their hot takes. He says she’s bubbly, fun, smart and sexy… She calls him motivating, inspiring, he’s everything on her list. Are they a match made in Housewives Heaven? Don’t settle. They’ll help you find what you’re looking for. We should all feel good about being alone but if Larsa and Marcus have Separation Anxiety, then let’s join them each week.

Love Birds Share Freaky History

Larsa Pippen has reportedly known Marcus Jordan since the two met at a Los Angeles party in 2019.

Lil’ MJ and Larsa didn’t start dating until late 2020, a year before she finalized a divorce with Scottie.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen completed their divorce in Dec. 2021 after 20 years of marriage. Their long relationship was marred by rumors of extramarital affairs, including a fabled tale of Larsa hooking up with rapper and Freebandz record label founder, Future.

If Scottie Pippen didn’t already hate Michael Jordan’s guts, he does now.