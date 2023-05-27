Scottie Pippen Claims Michael Jordan Was A ‘Horrible’ NBA Player Before He Joined The Team

Videos by OutKick

By this point, everyone knows that Scottie Pippen isn’t the biggest Michael Jordan fan. Now, he’s saying that not only is LeBron statistically better than MJ ever was, he also says Jordan was “horrible” at one point in his career.

At least until Scottie Pippen joined the Bulls roster.

Pippen appeared on Stacey King’s Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast.

#Bulls Scottie Pippen: “LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player.” pic.twitter.com/j3bQ8rWcte — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) May 26, 2023

“LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball. Pippen said. “And there is no comparison to him. None. So does that make him the greatest player to ever play the game?”

Pippen said he’d leave that up for debate, but what he said next seemed to indicate he was more of a Space Jam 2 guy, if you catch my drift.

Though he did say he didn’t believe there was a “great” player out there.

“I don’t believe that there’s a great player because our game is a team game. And one player can’t do it.”

Okay, that’s fair. But then, right on cue, came the Jordan bashing.

“I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with, he was all one-on-one, he’s shooting bad shots.”

Jeez; tell us how you really feel, Scottie.

“And all of a sudden we become a team and we start winning,” Pippen said. “Everybody forgot who he was.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle