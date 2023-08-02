Former Auburn Football Player Bails Wife Accused Of Hiring A Hit Man To Kill Him Out Of Jail

Videos by OutKick

The former Auburn football player who would allegedly be dead if his wife got her way in a murder-for-hire plot helped bail Lindsay Shiver out of a Bahamian prison.

The Georgia mom, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold Jr., who was allegedly the one hired to carry out the murder of Robert Shiver, had been in jail since July 21, but now they’re out on an “emergency bail,” according to Bahamas Court News.

Lindsay, a beauty pageant winner and mother of three, was jailed after Bahamian authorities discovered the alleged plot while investigating Bethel for a break-in and found WhatsApp messages that cracked this case wide open.

Bahamas Court News reports the prosecutor objected to releasing the three on bail, but then Robert, who served as the Auburn long-snapper from 2006-08 stepped in spoke up.

Now his estranged wife is out on a $100k bail after agreeing to wear an ankle bracelet and stay in the Bahamas where the couple owns a house until her next court appearance on October 5. Her accomplices were released on $20k bail.

Robert Shiver was at the couple’s residence in Thomasville, Georgia when he found out that his wife had allegedly been plotting his death after he filed for divorce in April for “adulterous conduct.” He’s asking the courts for full custody of the children and to retain the $2.5 million mansion the couple shared.