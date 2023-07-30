Georgia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Hiring Hitman To Kill Former Auburn Football Player, Ex-Husband

Videos by OutKick

Police in the Bahamas discovered an attempted murder plot involving a Georgia woman, her secret lover and a former Auburn football player.

According to the Bahamas Court News, 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill her estranged husband, Robert Shiver — who played long snapper for the Tigers for three seasons (2006 to 2008).

Lindsay Shiver and two men were arrested in the Bahamas and appeared before a judge Friday, the report notes.

The 2005 Miss Houston County pageant winner’s alleged plot to kill was unsuccessful.

Police discovered the murder plot while investigating a different case. Bahamian authorities came across a phone that traced back to Shiver and the murder plot.

The device appeared during their investigation of a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay. WhatsApp messages revealed Lindsay sought the help of a hitman, 29-year-old Faron Newbold, to allegedly murder Robert Shiver.

The mother of three reportedly met 28-year-old Terrance Bethel near the Shiver’s home in the Bahamas.

Shiver’s alleged extramarital affairs led to their separation after the former Auburn player found out.

Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold are expected back in court in October.

Robert Shiver briefly joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2009. He was nixed as part of roster cuts.