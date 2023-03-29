Jailed Florida Woman Tried To Hire Inmates To Carry Out Murder Plot On Parents For $2 Million Inheritance

Videos by OutKick

Florida inmate Tureygua Inaru, behind bars since Christmas for threatening to kill her coworkers at Disney, recently tried to recruit a couple fellow inmates to murder her family and unlock her $2 million inheritance.

Only in Florida, baby!

Fortunately for Inaru’s parents, her murder plot fell through when the inmates instead snitched to guards on duty. Good for them, too, because Inaru reportedly offered the recruited inmates $50,000 per kill, according to ClickOrlando.

Tough call.

As if all that wasn’t enough, this 29-year-old lunatic also allegedly used social media to cyberstalk Assistant State Attorney Peter Francis Donnelly, the prosecutor for the case, and said she “wanted him to suffer” and didn’t care if his family died too, according to the court filings.

Don’t mess with Tureygua Inaru.

Florida woman tried to have family killed behind bars

Wowzers. Quite the Lifetime movie we had unfold down here beautiful Florida, huh? A lot of moving parts, and a lot that could have gone wrong had the brave inmates not ratted out Tureygua.

Bold move by them, too, because this girl sounds bat-bleep insane.

She’s been behind bars for months for allegedly trying to kill her coworkers, and earlier this week was charged with three counts of solicitation to premeditated murder and one count of cyberstalking for allegedly sending death threats to Donnelly.

And if you think she doesn’t mean business, think again.

During her court appearance Monday, Inaru asked the presiding judge to state his name, and when he did, she replied with a smirk: “good to know,” according to WFTV.

If that didn’t send a chill down your spine, she also allegedly said she would “gladly do it herself” should the inmates not carry out the killings.

Instead, they chose to alert the correctional officer of the homicidal plot.

Probably a good move. Better hope they don’t run into crazy Tureygua down the road, though.