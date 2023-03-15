Naked Florida Man From ‘Different Earth’ Arrested For Walking Around Palm Beach

Videos by OutKick

Last week Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida was visited by an alien. Well, a naked man who said he was from a “different earth” anyway. On that earth, clothing is apparently optional.

Police were called to the upscale shopping and dining district by an employee at the Ta-boo restaurant. The naked man had just walked past the establishment with his genitals in full view of customers who were trying to enjoy their meal.

Florida man arrested for walking around naked (Image Credit: Palm Beach Police Department)

The Palm Beach Police Department was eventually able to identify the naked man as 44-year-old Jason Smith of West Palm Beach. That wasn’t an easy task.

When the police arrived on the scene, Smith told them he didn’t know where he had left his clothes. He also refused to give them his name or date of birth.

The arriving officers took Smith to police headquarters where he continued his refusal to reveal his name. Although, he eventually did give in to their demands.

The fun wasn’t over once he revealed his name. Smith then told officers that he didn’t have a social security number or an identification card from any state. In fact, according to Smith, he was a resident on a different earth.

That different earth turned out to be West Palm Beach. Which is where Smith later told officers he lived.

You Really Want To Limit Your Interactions With Naked Florida Men

Smith was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Thursday, according to online booking records. He was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $1,000.

In a lot of ways Smith wasn’t lying. Florida can feel like a different earth sometimes. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. You take the good and the bad with a ton of freedom.

That occasionally means you’re going to have a naked man walking down the street near upscale establishments ruining, or enhancing it depending on how you look at it, the dining experience of others.