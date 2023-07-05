San Francisco Teenagers Are Using Baseball Bats To Attack Mothers As City Continues To Fall

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco now has bat-wielding teenagers attacking mother’s in another example of just how great things are going in the once-thriving city.

According to The Telegraph, mothers are being targeted outside schools where they go to pick up their young children. Known as “Stroller alley,” because of the amount of young mother’s that live in Noe Valley, in recent weeks “young gangs” have started to rob and even assault parents with baseball bats.

The details are despicable.

Two women were assaulted last week alone with one mother even being hit across the face by a bat, with at least 10 other people having their cell phones stolen. In another instance, a pregnant woman was attacked by teenagers in masks who then were able to escape in their stolen getaway car.

Ya know, just another normal day in a perfectly safe city!

San Francisco’s District Attorney and local leaders are facing increasing push back for their lack of punishment for criminals. (Photo by David Odisho / AFP) (Photo by DAVID ODISHO/AFP via Getty Images)

“YOUTH GANGS” ARE ASSAULTING PARENTS OUTSIDE SCHOOLS

The incidents are only another example of San Francisco’s depth into despair. Homeless encampments have now taken over streets as businesses move out due to safety concerns. Residents, deeply frustrated by the the San Francisco District Attorney’s refusal to prosecute criminals are leaving the city in mass numbers. “The City By The Bar,” has literally become the poster city for what happens when policies and a pandering agenda goes to the absolute crapper, and it is not going to turn around any time soon.

You want a sure way to scare the living hell out of anyone thinking about moving TO San Francisco? Keep allowing crime to rise and people with baseball bats to just target whomever they want. You’ll see just how quickly your city falls, how much tax revenue stops coming in, and how screwed you really are.

SAN FRANCISCO CONTINUES TO FAIL ITS RESIDENTS

Last month, Westfield Mall stopped paying over $550+ million in loans for San Francisco’s Centre property. The reason why? Because they are shutting down and saying the hell with this.

Earlier this month, Whole Foods closed their doors in downtown San Francisco citing the safety of its employees and customers. Target did the same thing.

In a response to the recent physical attacks outside of schools, San Francisco politicians (who refuse to admit they’ve lost control of their city) are trying to blame the increase in crime on the pandemic forcing children to go remote.

Companies and retail stores are leaving San Francisco due to an increase in crime and lack of safety. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“I think, what happened with kids not being in school, I think there may be something going on with that, that we’re going to be experiencing for a while,” said Rafael Mandelman of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors. “Those couple of years [when] school was erratic or nonexistent, where everyone was under stress, parents and caregivers were under stress. That was probably impacting vulnerable communities more anyway. Sociologically.”

Newsflash Rafael: To blame teenagers putting masks on, willfully grabbing baseball bats and swinging at people as somehow caused by “remote learning” and not a direct result of lack of enforcing the laws on the book would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious. Also I’m pretty sure your city and your state were some of the biggest pushers of remote learning and one of the last to pull back on mandates.

The solution to the problem is there, but its unclear if San Francisco’s elected representatives are willing to do what it takes to bring the city back around again. If not, then unfortunately the recent baseball attacks will only be another example of the continued collapse of good ol’ San Fran.