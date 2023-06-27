San Francisco Gets Even More Bad News After Slew Of Closures

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco is rapidly becoming the model for what not to do.

The far left area has taken blow after blow over the past few years, mostly thanks to the city’s own incompetence.

Progressive political posturing on crime, policing, and homelessness have helped contribute to a pervasive feeling of lawlessness.

And of course, the region’s draconian and unnecessary COVID restrictions and remote work drove residents away.

Just recently, shopping mall giant Westfield announced they were abandoning a massive mall property in downtown San Francisco.

That came on the heels of Nordstrom leaving their signature location thanks to deteriorating conditions in the city.

Now a San Francisco Chronicle analysis has revealed that nearly 1/3 of office space in the city is vacant.

The new record high, 31.8% in the second quarter of 2023, comes on the heels of reports from April that also set new record vacancy highs.

Despite the explosion of growth in states like Florida and Texas, San Francisco remains in a clear, steep decline.

Bay Area Financial District skyline at sunset, California, USA (Photo by Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)

Woke San Francisco Policies Proving Disastrous

Seemingly every few days, the Bay Area gets more bad news.

And it’s their own fault.

Voters keep supporting the same politicians who helped created the unfolding disaster in Northern California. And as upset residents flee, the same woke ideology becomes even more entrenched.

Despite having some of the country’s highest educated individuals, local school boards have decided to punish merit based admission. Because activist demands for impossible equity standards take precedence over rewarding high achievement.

COVID lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates also pushed people away while shuttering downtown businesses.

Instead of ensuring that the city’s core was safe and enticing for workers, they allowed open drug use on the streets.

Naturally, San Francisco led the defund the police movement, also contributing to the feeling of lawlessness.

Essentially, by virtually any measurement, the city’s followed the far left blueprint to disaster.

Now, every quarter, more and more office buildings sit empty as residents leave for cheaper, safer housing and higher quality of life elsewhere.

It’s a lesson every city in the country should learn; go woke, go broke on a massive, city-sized scale.