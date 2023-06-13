Westfield Abandons Mall, Says Goodbye To San Francisco As Far Left City’s Decline Continues

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco continues to decline rapidly, thanks to the city’s progressive mismangement.

And everyone’s noticing.

San Francisco’s problems have been percolating for years, but exploded during the COVID pandemic.

Homelessness has increased exponentially, crime has become a more significant issue and major retailers are leaving in droves.

Fox Business confirmed Monday that Westfield and its financial partner have “stopped making payments on a $558 million loan securing the San Francisco Centre property.”

And the shopping mall giant specifically confirmed that it’s leaving because of how far the city’s fallen.

“Given the challenging operating conditions in downtown San Francisco, which have led to declines in sales, occupancy and foot traffic, we have made the difficult decision to begin the process to transfer management of the shopping center to our lender to allow them to appoint a receiver to operate the property going forward,” Westfield said in a statement.

This comes just a few days after a major hotel chain also abandoned two major properties in the city center.

Things are certainly going well!

San Francisco Having Major Problems, Refuses To Change Political Views

The city continues to get what it votes for.

As one of the most liberal places in the United States, the city by the bay has become a progressive playground.

And now they residents are reaping the benefits.

Westfield’s decision was reportedly influenced by Nordstrom announcing it would also leave the city.

After the department store’s departure, this mall would be just 55% occupied, far below the 93% average of other centers.

How could this possibly happen?

The head of the city’s Republican party has an answer.

“The Westfield San Francisco Centre is arguable the heart of retail in San Francisco,” John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party told FOX Business. “Another massive loss for the worst managed city in America. What’s scary is we’re nowhere near the bottom.”

If major retailers leaving, skyrocketing homelessness and hotels closing isn’t the bottom, what is?

And how much worse will it need to get for the city’s residents to stop supporting the same political ideology?

The answer, as always with the left, is that there is nothing that will cause them to change their views. No matter how bad it gets, and the news out of San Francisco is extremely bad, they’ll never stop.