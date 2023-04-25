San Francisco Target Locks Down Its Inventory To Stop Shoplifters

Videos by OutKick

Take that, scumbags.

A San Francisco Target store is fighting back against the dirtbag crime syndicates who kept..targeting…the store with gangs of thieves who knew they could walk into the store, fill up bags full of razors and other beauty products and walk out without any worry about going to jail.

Enter the new stage of loss prevention: Lock up the stuff these scumbags keep stealing to sell on the black market.

A video floating around social media shows what it looks like at Target on Folsom Street where thieves had been doing big business.

A Target representative tells Fox News that the company is “taking proactive measures” to prevent and deter thefts. “These mitigation efforts include hiring additional security guards, adding third-party guard services at select locations, and using new technologies and tools to protect merchandise from being stolen,” the company official added.

How bad is it in San Francisco for retailers? According to the National Retail Federation, San Francisco/Oakland ranks second to Los Angeles in retail thefts. New York is third and Houston comes in at No. 4.

In 2021, Walgreens closed five stores after rampant thefts. In 2022, another Walgreens was closed, but this time the company wasn’t in the mood to cite theft as the root cause. Two weeks ago, Whole Foods closed a San Francisco store over “worker safety fears.” The store had only been open for one year.

In the city’s formerly upscale shopping center, Union Square, clothing company Anthropologie is closing May 13. Chains such as Gap, Uniqlo and DSW have pulled out. So has home furnishing store CB2 and clothing company RealReal.

Based on the latest numbers, the office vacancy rate in the city sits at 34%, which is a record high.

It’s not just the retail stores heading for the exits. In March, Pinterest closed two offices. Reddit is slashing its office foot stamp. Meta is also down 435,000 sq. ft. in the city, according to CBRE.

Wait, what about the Amazon Go stores in San Francisco where office workers can grab quick lunch items and walk out?

Closed.

Four of the stores are history.

This is what Target in San Francisco looks like pic.twitter.com/7mVnnbO8cK — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 21, 2023

OK, so what’s the city going to do to stop all of this madness that has engulfed the city and turned it into one of America’s great cesspools?

How about a new police contract with new money?

New officers will have a starting salary of $103,000.

Do you have a pulse? Are you looking for a job? There’s a good chance the San Francisco Police Department would like to have a talk. The force is down 600 bodies and the locals are now pleading for help to clean up the city.

Good luck to San Francisco on rehabbing the city.

The governor now claims he’s ready to clean up the open-air fentanyl drug markets. Let’s see how this goes.

Let’s take a look at how Gavin Newsom responded when pressed by a guy who has been documenting the destruction of San Francisco by the drug dealers, the thieves and the people who steal to keep their drug habits rolling along.

Gavin, what do you have to say to JJ?