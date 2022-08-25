Sammy Watkins Says Aaron Rodgers Is EASILY The Better QB Compared To Former Teammate Patrick Mahomes

Former Clemson Tiger and 2014 first-round wideout Sammy Watkins has valuable insight on the Patrick Mahomes versus Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking debate — a grudge match between the NFL’s old school (+ Tom Brady) and new school.

Having worked with both QBs, Watson’s got his answer to who’s the superior QB, and he thinks it’s a no-brainer.

Speaking from Packers training camp, via NFL.com, Watkins was asked to compare Mahomes and Rodgers.

“I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level,” said the former Chiefs wideout.

Watkins joined the Green Bay Packers in April, signing a one-year deal to help fortify a depleted WR depth chart in Lambeau.

He spent three seasons with Kansas City (2018-2020) and last year with the Baltimore Ravens.

No matter how dominant Mahomes was in that three-year stretch — including his 2018 MVP season (50 TD, 12 INT, 5,097 passing yards) — Watkins favors Rodgers for his noted precision and panache.

“He’s amazing. How he controls the ball,” Watkins commented. “How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.”

Watkins proved essential to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, recording five catches for 98 yards.

Though Watkins’ comments didn’t sound like a jab at Pat Mahomes, it’s interesting how Rodgers holds the undisputed advantage after only one offseason with his new wideout. The Rodgers Method continues to attract new devotees.

