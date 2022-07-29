Aaron Rodgers shined a light on some old dysfunction within the Green Bay Packers.

The superstar quarterback hasn’t been shy about the fact he thinks management could be run better in Green Bay, and it was a major part of his dispute with the team last offseason.

Now, he’s shared a story that is awkward to listen to.

Aaron Rodgers talks about old dysfunction within the Packers. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rodgers told the media former first round pick Kenny Clark was notified by someone he had to get his playbook and head upstairs to presumably be cut.

There was just one big problem. Clark had been misidentified as someone else. Yes, the Packers apparently misidentified who was supposed to be cut!

Really interesting story from Aaron Rodgers about Kenny Clark who thought he was going to get cut heading into his third season.



Rodgers noted that there’s been positive changes from the front office in how they manage their relationships with the players. pic.twitter.com/JA1HTTHtTt — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) July 28, 2022

You can tell from Rodgers’ tone when speaking to the press about the situation that there’s nothing about the situation he found funny at all.

Can you blame him? Imagine being a first round pick in the locker room, and being told to get your gear under the assumption you’re losing your job.

How does a mistake like that even happen? It’s completely indefensible. That’s a sign things aren’t being run at a high and competent level.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks about old dysfunction within the Packers. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fortunately for the Packers, it seems like things have been run a bit tighter on the ship ever since Rodgers agreed to an extension.

It wasn’t always pretty, but changes appear to have been made.

How will the Packers do in 2022? (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Given the insanity of the story Rodgers shared, that’s definitely a good thing.