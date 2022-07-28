Spiritual Guru Aaron Rodgers Gives Hipster Answer When Asked What Motivates Him

Aaron Rodgers, his man bun, and his new astrology tattoo are all about the love, man.

If you haven’t been paying attention over the last couple of years, Rodgers has gone full-blown hippie.

Plenty of Packers fans, and most other folks, don’t really care about Rodgers’ off-the-field endeavors given that amid his spiritual journey he hasn’t forgotten how to throw a football. The man has won back-to-back NFL MVPs, but it’s tough not to get caught up in Rodgers’ personal life when the guy is rumored to be dating a woman who goes by ‘Blu of Earth.’

We also can’t forget that Rodgers took part in a Panchakarma cleanse earlier this season. You don’t even have to know what a Panchakarma cleanse is to know that it’s a little (a lot) out there.

The 38-year-old is now preparing for what will be his 18th season in the NFL.

Asked what motivates him heading into yet another year of football, his answer was “love,” because of course it was.

“Love, probably,” Rodgers told reporters at Green Bay training camp.

“Just tapping into the love of this game, love of my teammates. You know, that’s what gets me up in the morning, coming in here and loving what I do. And having that gratitude for this opportunity, because at some point, the ride’s gonna be over.”

It’s not chasing what would be his second Super Bowl ring or the $150 million extension he signed this offseason that motivates the QB. Nope, all the man needs is love.

Maybe Rodgers’ love comment was actually about backup QB Jordan Love, but given the hippie vibes he’s been oozing as of late it’s safe to say he’s talking about good old-fashioned love, love.