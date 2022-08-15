ESPN’s Sage Steele was crucified by many for saying that she didn’t think it was right that Disney, the network’s parent company, mandated all employees to receive the vaccine. Now that the CDC has changed its COVID guidance, Steele is continuing to use her right to free speech regarding the situation.

Last week the CDC finally entered reality and ended all different treatments for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Steele, who called Disney’s vaccine mandate “sick” and “scary” last fall, reacted to the CDC changing its stance.

…and all those who were canceled or punished for not wanting to be forced to take this "vaccine"…. and all of us parents who were shamed for not caving & giving our kids the shot…. and, and, and…. https://t.co/g84IxzZ9R2 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 13, 2022

Sage Steele’s Comments About The Vaccine

Steele made headlines for sharing her opinion on the vaccine and specifically on employers forcing their employees to get the jab during an appearance on Jay Cutler’s podcast.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, sick, and it’s scary to me in many ways,” Steele told Cutler.

“But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company…but it was actually emotional.”

Steele ultimately received the vaccine to keep her job, but after extreme backlash and ESPN allegedly benching her for a period of time, Steele filed a lawsuit against the company in April.

The lawsuit alleged that ESPN violated her freedom of speech and that the company forced her to apologize for her ‘controversial’ comments.

In June, a motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed on behalf of ESPN.

“Removing Steele from broadcasts, allowing her co-workers to forgo appearing with her, and allegedly conditioning her return to those broadcasts on her issuing an apology are casting decisions that are considered conduct furthering ESPN’s protected expression,” the motion read in part.

The motion to dismiss is ESPN admitting hat it had done exactly what Steele alleged it did. The network’s claim, and defense, was that it had every right to do so to “protect” its “expression.”