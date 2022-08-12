CDC Finally Changes COVID Guidance, Now Treats Vaccinated and Unvaccinated People The Same

Finally, after well over a year of scientific evidence and data confirmed that vaccinated people were just as likely to get and spread COVID as unvaccinated people, the CDC has accepted reality.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis notes, the public health agency has now ended all different treatments for vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

The CDC has now ended all different treatments for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So why in the world isn’t everyone who refused the covid shot being rehired with back pay? pic.twitter.com/2CLDCGr68B — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2022

While this is a welcome change, it comes too late for millions of people who were fired from jobs, discharged by the military, or denied entry to schools or events due to vaccination status.

As Travis points out, where is the outcry to hire back those who lost their jobs because the “experts” were so hopelessly wrong about the benefits of the COVID vaccines?

Remember too, that the Biden administration, with the full support of the CDC and people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, attempted to force every private business with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines as a condition of employment.

Thankfully judges struck down that unconstitutional, anti-science attempt, but not before many businesses followed their advice regardless.

Global policies were enacted based on the lie that vaccinated people were far less likely to test positive for COVID and spread it to others. Discriminatory mandates still continue today, and are enforced by sports leagues too cowardly to speak up:

Nearly all of these policies were created by terrified administrators, politicians and corporate executives because they believed the CDC.

Will they now condemn their past remarks and apologize, the way they so often do when progressives demand it for some perceived non-woke slight?

Of course not. With the protection of a willing media, the CDC will receive no blame for its hopelessly incompetent guidance, and none of the decision makers involved in creating mandates will ever have to answer for the damage they’ve caused.

But lest you be concerned that the CDC might have put politics entirely behind it, don’t worry, it still recommend useless masking to prevent the spread of COVID.