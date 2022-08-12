CDC Finally Changes COVID Guidance, Now Treats Vaccinated and Unvaccinated People The Same

Finally, after well over a year of scientific evidence and data confirmed that vaccinated people were just as likely to get and spread COVID as unvaccinated people, the CDC has accepted reality.
As OutKick founder Clay Travis notes, the public health agency has now ended all different treatments for vaccinated and unvaccinated people:
While this is a welcome change, it comes too late for millions of people who were fired from jobs, discharged by the military, or denied entry to schools or events due to vaccination status.
As Travis points out, where is the outcry to hire back those who lost their jobs because the “experts” were so hopelessly wrong about the benefits of the COVID vaccines?
Remember too, that the Biden administration, with the full support of the CDC and people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, attempted to force every private business with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines as a condition of employment.
Thankfully judges struck down that unconstitutional, anti-science attempt, but not before many businesses followed their advice regardless.
Global policies were enacted based on the lie that vaccinated people were far less likely to test positive for COVID and spread it to others. Discriminatory mandates still continue today, and are enforced by sports leagues too cowardly to speak up:
Nearly all of these policies were created by terrified administrators, politicians and corporate executives because they believed the CDC.
Will they now condemn their past remarks and apologize, the way they so often do when progressives demand it for some perceived non-woke slight?
Of course not. With the protection of a willing media, the CDC will receive no blame for its hopelessly incompetent guidance, and none of the decision makers involved in creating mandates will ever have to answer for the damage they’ve caused.
But lest you be concerned that the CDC might have put politics entirely behind it, don’t worry, it still recommend useless masking to prevent the spread of COVID.
I don’t believe jack shit coming from our public health authorities. And The blight that is Obamacare needs to be overturned (thanks useless and corrupt John McCain) and people’s health decisions need to be between a doctor and the patient. Insurance companies and hospital administrators need to be removed from the equation. Less they cause more needless deaths by their money grabbing policies.
They have forever ruined public trust in previously-important institutions, and no one will face any accountability. Clown world.
CDC lost all credibility