Sage Steele Suing ESPN, Alleging Violation of Free-Speech

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network and its parent company Disney, alleging that ESPN retaliated against her for voicing her free-speech rights, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Last September, Steele appeared on a podcast with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, on which she questioned Disney’s vaccine mandate.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways. I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that,” Steele told Cutler.

On the same podcast, Steele, who is biracial, talked about the U.S. Census form asking her to pick a race.

“If they make [me] choose a race, I go, ‘both,'” she said. “Barack Obama chose black and he’s biracial.’ And I’m like, ‘Congratulations to the president. That’s his thing. I think that’s fascinating considering his black dad was nowhere to be found and his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m gonna do me.'”

Steele’s comments drew public backlash, both internally and externally. To that, ESPN forced Steele to issue an apology and temporarily benched her, the lawsuit in Connecticut states.

“ESPN also retaliated by taking away prime assignments and failing to stop bullying and harassment by Ms. Steele’s colleagues, the suit alleges,” says the WSJ.

The suit also alleges the following accounts:

— ESPN has “violated Connecticut law and Steele’s rights to free speech based upon a faulty understanding of her comments and a nonexistent, unenforced workplace policy that serves as nothing more than pretext.”

— ESPN took actions based on “inaccurate third-party accounts of Steele’s comments, and that the network did not immediately review the actual comments or the context in which they were made.”

In essence, Steele, the only openly conservative voice at ESPN, and her team are accusing ESPN of punishing her for expressing opinions on social topics that ESPN has allowed other employees to speak out on.

“Sage is standing up to corporate America to ensure employees don’t get their rights trampled on or their opinions silenced,” said her lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

This is an updating story. Check back to OutKick for updates.