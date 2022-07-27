Sage Steele Defends Jim Harbaugh’s Comments on Abortion

Jim Harbaugh made headlines recently when he defended pro-life causes, stating that people should have the courage to let babies be born:

His comments, unsurprisingly, led to social media outrage from progressives furious with someone openly speaking their mind without conforming to their pre-determined talking points.

Harbaugh’s remarks, “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” represent the views of a substantial portion of Americans. Even so, it takes a type of courage to make that statement at all, knowing the blowback it’ll receive.

He has a prominent defender though, in ESPN’s Sage Steele.

On Tuesday, Steele went on Twitter and said she loved “that Jim Harbaugh was brave enough to go on record with his stance on abortion, despite the predictable social media criticism he’s receiving:”

I love that Jim Harbaugh was brave enough to go on record with his stance on abortion, despite the predictable social media criticism he's receiving.



Have the conversation.



Respect the opinions of others, even if you disagree.



Diversity of thought, right?! @CoachJim4UM https://t.co/gDAvp2UovU — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) July 26, 2022

Her tweet also references the importance of having conversations and respecting others opinions, even if you disagree with them.

Of course, that’s the exact opposite of what pro-abortion activists have been doing since the Roe v. Wade decision was released, instead targeting the homes of Supreme Court Justices around D.C.

Steele’s comments also put her at odds with one of her colleagues at ESPN, Elle Duncan.

Just a few weeks ago, Duncan gave an impassioned, minutes long plea for fathers to speak up so that their daughters could have abortions.

While ESPN has apparently had a policy prohibiting most political discussion, they seemingly had no issue with Duncan making those comments.

Steele, who’s had run-ins with ESPN in the past, including a prominent lawsuit on free speech grounds, could be daring the network to punish her and prove her point that the company’s enforcement is arbitrary and capricious.

Either way, she’s completely right.

The fact that it takes bravery and courage to say what you think in America, if it contradicts the current woke groupthink ideology, is absurd. Freedom of speech is inherent in the US, and while in legality it pertains to government intervention, it’s equally as important for there to be a free exchange of ideas.

Some of the greatest progress in the country’s history has come from exchanging competing viewpoints. Instead, the system thats been created and promoted by corporate executives at places like ESPN has privileged the liberal viewpoint above all others.

Diversity of opinion matters, and Harbaugh’s willingness to be forthcoming deserves Steele’s defense. Now we’ll have to see if ESPN agrees and choose to enforce their policy equally.