Abortion Protestors Mob Home of Supreme Court Justice

Just a few weeks after the attempted assassination at the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, dozens of pro-abortion protestors descended on the home of Justice Clarence Thomas.

The protestors reportedly chanted, “no privacy for us, no peace for you!” and called his wife an “insurrectionist.”

The New York Post story also described signs present that contained such eloquent slogans as: “Thomas is a treasonous turd” and “Off with their d—s.”

Unsurprisingly, photos of event show a significant amount of outdoor masking by the demonstrators.

Demonstrators protest at the entrance of the gated community where US Supreme Court Justice Thomas Clarence lives in Fairfax, Virginia, after the US Supreme Court striked down the right to abortion on June 24, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Groups of protestors also targeted the home of Amy Coney-Barrett earlier this week, which accomplished nothing towards changing her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The organizers behind the disgraceful displays also apparently plan to go to the homes of Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts. Evidently no one told them that Roberts did not vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This kind of activity is exactly what OutKick founder Clay Travis was concerned about when referencing the margin on the decision:

Apologies. I’ve been in a funeral the past couple of hours & am just now able to read the opinions. Initial reports were 6-3, but that was only to uphold MS law. Roberts didn’t sign on to overturning of Roe, which means conservative justices still have targets on their backs. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2022

Conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe are being targeted because they interpreted the constitution differently than certain political activists.

The dangerous escalation of rhetoric that’s made pro-abortion advocates feel justified in protesting outside private homes is inexcusable.

Petitioning your government for a redress of grievances is one thing, harassing members of the government at their homes is another.