Activists Vow to Continue Protesting at Justices’ Homes, Despite Attempt to Kill Kavanaugh

Despite an attempt to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, activists vow to continue protesting outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices.

On Wednesday, the far-left group known as Ruth Sent Us encouraged angry pro-choicers to continue their protests.

Ruth Sent Us is recruiting protesters to join them outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home next:

After failed assassin uses Kavanaugh home address Democrat activists posted online, pro-abortion group RuthSentUs escalates against children and fellow parishioners of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Nobody is doing anything to stop any of this. pic.twitter.com/3n0FRm63pN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 9, 2022

They hope to “move the needle.”

Moreover, activist groups will continue to publicize the justices’ addresses, the exact practice that led to the endangerment of Kavanaugh.

“Reported assassination attempt today on Justice Kavanaugh is a direct result of the Supreme Court leaker and Democratic politicians who refuse to condemn, and some who even join in, the radical rhetoric used by pro-abortion activists, says Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson.

Wild.

Yet here is a promotion card to gather outside Barrett’s home.

Outraged that this crazy church lady is deciding our fates? Join us. #SCOTUS6 https://t.co/6Slc2W9VaG pic.twitter.com/NwiXpK7KiN — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

In addition to the common-sense fact that someone ought to step in and stop these organizers, the protests are also illegal.

18 U.S.C. Section 1507 states that it’s a federal crime to protest near the residence of a judge or jury with the intent to influence their decisions in pending cases.

Obviously, officials have decided not to enforce this law. And if an assassination attempt doesn’t convince them to stop these loons, what will?