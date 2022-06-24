Roe v. Wade Overturned, Prompting Insane Reactions

Today, The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade and returning power to the states to make individual laws on abortion.

A draft of the majority opinion leaked to the media last month, sparked protests and outrage from pro-abortion advocates, but today’s landmark ruling is remarkably similar to the initial wording.

The leak even inspired an attempted assassination at the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. After campaigning on a message of “unity,” President Joe Biden remained surprisingly silent on the effort to murder a sitting member of the Supreme Court.

The plot against Kavanaugh was essentially buried by the media, but the response by prominent left wing individuals and politicians today could lead to further concerns for the safety of the justices.

OutKick founder Clay Travis highlighted how important the 6-3 margin is for that reason alone:

The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade. It’s also a 6-3 decision, which is massively important for the safety of the justices in the majority. It means one conservative justice’s death won’t change the outcome. John Roberts made the right decision to sign on here — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2022

Reactions to the official release have ranged from constitutionally illiterate to laughably inaccurate to confusingly unhinged.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen chanting the word “illegitimate” and encouraging people to get “into the streets.” Ocasio-Cortez, of course, did not specify what made the decision “illegitimate” other than the fact that she disagrees with it.

West Wing actor Bradley Whitford accused the justices of lying under oath:

A majority of 6 United States Supreme Court justices lied under oath during their Senate confirmation hearings. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 24, 2022

Patton Oswalt, fresh off apologizing for being friends with Dave Chappelle, flippantly diminished false rape allegations against Brett Kavanaugh in his latest attempt at virtue signaling:

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 24, 2022

Danny DeVito eloquently explained his objections to the ruling:

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

The View’s Ana Navarro-Cárdenas maintained her typical level of calm, reasoned, rational takes by describing Justice Clarence Thomas as “the insurrectionist-promoter’s husband.”

The insurrectionist-promoter’s husband siting on the Supreme Court wrote a concurring opinion taking aim at rulings legalizing contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.



Maybe Thomas prefers Americans have sex with their pistols and marry their AK-47’s. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 24, 2022

Navarro also did not specify why she believes that Thomas prefers Americans to have sex with one type of gun and marry another.

Actress Patricia Arquette displayed an impressive lack of constitutional awareness by suggesting that the Supreme Court gave people the right to carry arms:

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

The right to bear arms, is, of course, enshrined in the Bill of Rights.

Bette Midler chimed in with her own Bad Legal Take, inaccurately describing Roe v. Wade as “settled law,” when the Supreme Court does not make laws:

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the decision as “disgraceful” and said that the Supreme Court returning decision making power to states and voters was a “dark, extreme goal.”

Not to be outdone, Elizabeth Warren issued a statement describing the justices as “radical” and inaccurately claimed the court decided that the government “should make a private health care decision.”

My statement on the Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade: pic.twitter.com/a3iEBTuctv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2022

Displaying a proper amount of restraint and perspective, comedian and writer Caleb Hearon described Republicans as a “loud and privileged minority group of terrorists.”

most of us don’t want this and it doesn’t matter. a republican has only won the popular vote one time since 1988. these people are evil and vile and not at all representative of a “silent majority.” they are a loud and privileged minority group of terrorists. — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) June 24, 2022

What’s great about John Fugelsang’s tweet is that it’s not only factually inaccurate, it’s utterly pointless:

4 of the 5 SCOTUS justices ending #RoevWade were appointed by presidents the majority of US voters voted against.



The 5th was appointed by a POTUS who opposed the 1964 Civil Rights Act.



There are more of us.

Vote this November.#Dobbs https://t.co/uKCQ1WOA7p — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 24, 2022

The decision was 6-3, not 5-4, and the implication that only presidents who win the popular vote should be allowed to appoint justices is both dangerous and constitutionally illiterate.

These reactions are part of the broader issue affecting modern American politics – celebrities, politicians and media personalities are incentivized to give the most extreme, inaccurate takes to receive praise from their followers.

Tweets with easily disprovable factual inaccuracies receive tens of thousands of likes, because they’re in service of telling fans what they want to hear.

Whether or not you agree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it’s absurd to question the legitimacy of the court itself for doing something you disagree with.

There’s already been threats of violence towards one justice and unhinged, angry, inaccurate activism could easily inspire more.

Once again, it’s abundantly clear that the ideology and party that claims to be concerned with the “future of our democracy” doesn’t understand basic fundamentals of how it works or the separation of powers.

Today’s decision is historic for multiple reasons, not the least of which is inspiring an unprecedented level of absurdity from the left.