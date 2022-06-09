Assassination Attempt Against Justice Kavanaugh Is ‘A Revolutionary Insurrectionist Direct Attack Upon The Supreme Court,’ Clay Travis says

Clay Travis joined ‘Hannity’ on Wednesday night to discuss the assassination plot against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which he said ” was designed to keep a Supreme Court opinion from being released.”

The OutKick founder continued, saying that this is “unbelievable” that we are even talking about this.

If this were a right-wing zealot who tried to do this outside another Justice’s home, the reaction from the media would be very different right now, Clay highlighted.

