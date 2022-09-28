Russell Wilson Claps Back At Eli Manning: ‘I’m 3-0 Against Chad Powers’

Russ Wilson fired back at Eli Manning after the latter’s comments earlier this week.

Manning made the comment during the Manningcast simulcast of the Cowboys-Giants Monday Night Football matchup.

Manning commented that with the Broncos’ offensive having trouble clicking, Wilson’s $235 million extensions would have been better spent on the punter.

“They should have paid that punter $235 million…instead of Russell”



While Manning has since clarified his joke, saying it was a swing at the Broncos as a team and not specifically at Wilson himself.

“I never try to take a real shot at somebody,” Manning said to Front Office Sports. “I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

Whatever the intent, Wilson got a chance to volley one back at Manning.

It’s only fair.

“Come on, Chad Powers? I’m 3–0 against Chad Powers,” Wilson said, alluding to Manning’s viral Penn State walk-on QB alter ego.

That’s a funny line from a notoriously awkward dude.

“It’s part of the game, those guys are having fun. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I’ve always looked up to those guys, so I’m not stressed about it.”

That’s a pretty diplomatic answer, so it looks like the hatchet is firmly buried between the two.

That’s good, although, for the rest of us, a full-on Eli Manning-Russell Wilson beef would’ve been something to behold.

